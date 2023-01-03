Around the Rim: Week of Jan. 4
Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan. 5
Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the St. Michael Cardinals Jan. 5 in St. Michael.
The JV girls kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.
Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan. 7
Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the Williams Vikings Jan. 7 in Williams.
The JV girls kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.
Bingo Night at the Rec Center Jan. 7
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host Bingo Night beginning at 5 p.m. Jan. 7 in the piano room. this event is free and open to the community.
Crafting social at the Rec Center Jan. 8
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a crafting social beginning at 10 a.m. Jan 8 in the atrium. this event is free and open to the community.
Grand Canyon School booster club meets Jan. 9
The Grand Canyon School booster club will meet at 5:45 p.m. Jan 9 in the teacher’s lounge.
Grand Canyon Rec Center College Championship watch party Jan. 9
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a college football championship game watch party beginning at 6 p.m. in the TV lounge. This event is free and open to the community.
Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan 10
Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the Ash Fork Spartans Jan. 10 at the high school gym.
The JV girls kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.
Tusayan Town Council Meeting Jan. 11
The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at Town Hall. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website.
Please note new council members will be sworn in at this month’s meeting.
Tusayan Library services available every Friday
The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and crafts, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday in January.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
CASA seeks advocates
CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.
