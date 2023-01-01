Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
Winter weather closures
The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions:
Eastbound State Route 260 at milepost 256 - about four miles from Payson;
SR 64 in both directions between mileposts 242-269 (near the Grand Canyon)
Eastbound I-40 near SR 89 in Ash Fork (milepost 146)
Northbound I-17 near SR 179
SR 89A at milepost 399 (near I-17)
Northbound SR 89A at milepost 375;
Westbound I-40 at milepost 252 in Winslow;
Southbound SR 87 at milepost 340;
SR 260 from SR 87 to Camp Verde.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Going for a wild ride: Bearizona's new VIP experience
- No injuries reported in Williams west side house fire Dec. 11
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Obituary: McNeil (Mickey) Glassburn
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- Rain and snow arriving later today in Williams
- Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: