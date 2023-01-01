Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179

At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).

Winter weather closures

The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions:

Eastbound State Route 260 at milepost 256 - about four miles from Payson;

SR 64 in both directions between mileposts 242-269 (near the Grand Canyon)

Eastbound I-40 near SR 89 in Ash Fork (milepost 146)

Northbound I-17 near SR 179

SR 89A at milepost 399 (near I-17)

Northbound SR 89A at milepost 375;

Westbound I-40 at milepost 252 in Winslow;

Southbound SR 87 at milepost 340;

SR 260 from SR 87 to Camp Verde.