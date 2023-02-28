Williams Elementary School announces February Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the February Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

The Pre-K SOM is Kyle Hein. Kyle is new to the preschool class and easily adapted to our classroom routine. He is excited to come to school every day and has already made several new friends. Kyle is very polite and does a great job cleaning up after each activity. He is a great role model to the other students in our class.

The Kindergarten SOM is Thomas Coates. Thomas overcame some challenges early in the year and has grown and shown himself and others how he can do HARD things! He is kind, helpful and diligent in his school work and is always willing to help out. He is a good friend and I his teachers can’t wait to see what he does in the future.

The first grade SOM is Ethaniel Sanders. Ethaniel has made a lot of growth this year. He is always on task in class and takes responsibility for his learning. He works very hard on his writing projects even though writing is not his favorite subject. He loves to read books and take AR quizzes. He is a whiz in math. He is the kindest person and has the biggest heart. He always helps his peers and tries to make them feel better if they are upset or having a rough day. He even offers to make his teacher tea to make her day better.



The second grade SOM is Renata Cortez. Renata is responsible and consistently puts forth her best effort to learn and grow. Her classmates appreciate her positive attitude and consideration for others. Renata is eager to learn and participates in class. She is kind and thoughtful and her smile lights up a room. Renata loves to tell jokes and her laughter is contagious. She is a delight to have in class and we are proud to celebrate her as our student of the month.



The third grade SOM is Khalees Peasley. Khalees is a great example of a student that wants to do her best at everything she does. She comes and asks for help when she needs it. She comes up to make sure the work she is doing is correct. She is so quiet in class. Khalees is a wonderful example of a student that perseveres and SOARS.



The fourth grade SOM is Yaritza Perez Mata. This fourth grader is such a sweet young lady. Being polite is just part of who she is and how she treats others. Yaritza actively participates in class and does a nice job on her work without needing praise or attention. We can always count on her to do the right thing whether we are watching or not. Daily she does what she needs to do with a sweet disposition and without being involved in any kind of drama. It has been a true pleasure to have Yaritza chosen for our Student of the Month. We are so thrilled she is a part of our classroom family and more than proud of her in every way possible.

The fifth grade SOM is Mario Ceballos. Mario has an impressive amount of curiosity and creativity. His interesting questions push us to think deeper and more critically about whatever topic we are studying. Thank you Mario for bringing your unique perspectives into our classroom. You make us all better thinkers.

Middle School

The seventh grade SOM is Emma Fletcher. Emma is kind, caring and so soft-spoken. Her presence in class is so gentle and calming, though we have no doubt that beneath the calm exterior there is a feisty side that a fortunate few get to see. Emma is so diligent in completing work and is so helpful for other students who may be struggling in class to grasp certain concepts. She always has such a positive attitude and problem solves very well. She communicates so well and is such a joy to see on campus, whether it’s at lunch or in class.

The seventh grade SOM is Triston Zicopoulos. Tristan has grown so much in the past couple years. His teachers say he remains one of the best students they have had the honor to teach. He challenges them daily with his intellect and wry sense of humor. Triston is creative and such a problem solver.

The eighth grade SOM is Wyatt Hollenbeck. Wyatt is an incredible student with a great heart. He always goes above and beyond to complete all classwork with amazing effort, he helps other students who may be struggling and he is remarkably mature and respectful. Wyatt always greets teachers with a positive attitude, and even checks in on them to see how they are doing. Wyatt is friendly, positive and all around such a phenomenal student. It can be difficult to be a new student, but he unapologetically jumped into the community here at Williams and has formed such great friendships.

The eighth grade SOM is Jazmyn Thomas Hernandez. Jazmyn is one in a million. Unfailingly sweet, open hearted and kind, she is a true pleasure to have both in class and simply to be around. She is a hard worker, while still making time to share her sunshine with those around her. On harder days, Jazmyn seems to notice the clouds and work extra hard to bring some light into any situation. She is perceptive and smart, while still being real. We would like to thank Jazmyn for everything she does every day to make the world a better place.

Information provided by WEMS.