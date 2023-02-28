Snow postpones Little League season

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Frozen fields and snow have caused date changes for the Williams Little League season.

“We met with Troy from the city, and there’s just no way that the fields are going to be clear and ready for play by our previous dates that we set,” said Jenni Rigo, Little League information officer. “This year the weather is definitely impacting decisions that we have to make.”

Due to the heavy snow season, Cureton Park will not be ready as expected. The Little League Board has announced date changes, including an extended registration.

“Softball is not filling up nearly as quickly as baseball, so we are trying to encourage girls’ majors softball players registration, that is definitely slow,” Rigo said.

Currently, registration will be determined by division as player numbers meet capacity. Those interested in signing their kids up for the season are encouraged to do so ASAP. Capacity exceptions will not be made.

The board is also looking to fill a few more coaching positions, those interested should reach out to Rigo or the Little League board.

Skills Assessments have been rescheduled to March 24 and March 25. Times have yet to be announced. This assessment is mandatory for all new players and players advancing to an upper division. Draft will take place March 25 and 26 for all new players. Players returning to their previous divisions will be assigned their previous team. Practice will begin March 27 and games will start on April 12 after a minimum of four practice completions.

Game schedules will be posted on the shared public drive and provided by coaches. The Little League ceremonies and player and team picture schedules have not been scheduled yet.

A cleanup day at Cureton Park will take place in March or April. The League is looking for help in picking up trash, cleaning the cook shack and dugouts and hanging sponsorship banners.

Equipment exchange will be available for families in need upon request. Interested families should talk to their coach with any requests. Donations can be accepted by coaches at practices.

“Hopefully this two week postponement time frame will be able to stand, but that’s going to depend on the snow and snow pack and how all that’s playing out,” said Rigo.