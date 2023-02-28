Photography project in Williams launches to fight the effects of bullying

WILLIAMS Ariz. — Aiming to raise self-esteem, confidence and self-acceptance in tweens and teens through the power of photography, JY Photography recently launched the “This Is Me Project.”

Discouraged by the negative effects of bullying, Sandra Gansch and Jaimison Yaptangco, co-owners of JY Photography, decided to take action. Their new project aims to celebrate children in need of a pick-me-up by offering free one-on-one photo sessions. The goal is that through photos, children will recognize themselves as strong, unique and beautiful.

“One thing that is a constant through all generations is bullying…The difference that we see now is that kids just don’t get a break with social media and texting,” Gansch said. “So we really wanted a way to kind of help kids see themselves for who they are, and how special they really are.”

Bullying and social media have a strong hold on today’s youth and may rob them of feeling loved, worthy and confident. As parents, Gansch and Yaptangco know it’s harder than ever to help children see themselves in the same light that parents do.

“We’re offering a 30 minute break from it all where the attention is just about them. Hopefully they can smile and gain that confidence that it’s okay to be different or not the status-quo cool kid. Everybody’s cool in their own special way,” Jaimision said.

The “This Is Me Project” is open to youth between the ages of 13 and 17 and will provide participants with three images showcasing their beauty and uniqueness.

The project is open to children in Williams and surrounding areas. Applications to participate will be accepted until March 13 on the JY Photography website. Parents, grand-parents, teachers, coaches or mentors who know a child that could use a fun, confidence building photography session are encouraged to apply.

“If we can give them another tool, another memory where they can say, ‘gosh that one time I had my photoshoot done, I really felt good about myself,’ we’re just hoping that they can feel more confident, maybe just a little happier, maybe just have a bit of fun,” Gansch said “That’s really what we’re hoping they can get out of it.”