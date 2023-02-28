Obituary: Gabriel James Otero
Gabriel James Otero, Uncle Stuff, 66, of Williams passed away at his home Jan. 11 on what was his mother's 91st birthday.
Gabriel was born Aug. 17, 1956 in Williams, Arizona to Joe and Ramona Otero.
Gabriel graduated from Williams High School in 1975, where he participated in basketball and football. He also played summer league baseball in his younger years.
He entered the military that same year and served his country in the Marine Corps, where he was assigned to the U.S.S. Ranger as an M.P.
Upon returning home he worked at the sawmill, City of Williams and Sandovals gas station.
Gabriel is preceded in death by both his parents Joe and Ramona, brother, Baby Joe, great niece, Ramona Ann Marie (Baby Mo), and nephews Troy, Jamica and Michael.
Gabriel is survived by his son Gabriel Otero Jr., grandkids Gabriel, Grace, Gwyn and Aiden, siblings; Joanne (Harold) Harter Robert (Tammy) Otero, Nephew Derek and Niece Allyson, great uncle to Titus, Julius, Lily and MacKenzie. George (Marie) Otero. nieces Monica and Jessica Otero, great niece Mia Vargas, Margie Lutts, nephew Gabriel Otero, great nephew Jeremiah, Jayce and Devin, nephew Raphael Duran, great Niece Miranda J., Jenny Otero, nephew James Ray Lutts and great niece Lindsay Radacy, Rosalie (Sam) Espinoza, best friend and nephew Peter Espinoza, niece Alicia Cook, great niece Nevaeh Cook and great nephew Adam Cook, Joe (Tawni) Otero, Ramona (Miguel) Mercado, nephew Daniel Ruiz, great niece Anessa, Adi, Marianne and Isabella. Great nephew J.J., niece Caressa Fillman, great nephew Ryan, Tyler and Davian. great niece Serenity, nephew Michael Ruiz, niece Jennier Ruiz, great nephew Alessandro and Braylon, great nieces Yasmine, Amelia and Jesillia, niece Rachael Pirie, great niece Arayla Cortez Pirie, great nephew Nickolas Cortez Pirie and Angel Cortez Pirie.
Gabriel's passions were fishing, hunting, camping, long drives in the woods, a good ol' game of throwing bones (Dominos), a game of poker and cooking. Mexican food was his dish of choice and boy could he cook. But his greatest love and joy was and always will be his family.
Graveside services will be held on April 16 at 2 p.m at the Williams Cemetery. A celebration of life to immediately follow at the Sultana Theater. (Optional: Dress attire, Washington Redskins/Colors)
