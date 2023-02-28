Obituary: Charles 'Charlie' Boyd Halbert Sr.

Long-time Williams resident Charlie Halbert passed away Feb. 19th at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona with family members at his side.

Charlie was born in Albuquerque, NM Sept. 15h, 1936. His parents, Buster and Fern, moved to Williams in 1942. Charlie resided in Williams until 1989 when he and his wife, Bobbie, moved to Kingman. They relocated to Sun City in 2017.

Charlie owned service stations in both Seligman and Williams, he also worked for other station owners taking care of automobile needs of the locals. During his time in Kingman, he was a test driver at the Ford testing grounds outside of Kingman.

Charlie was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved the outdoors and knew the “woods” around Williams like the back of his hand. He took great pride in teaching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren his life lessons of becoming a good hunter. He was a long-time member of the Williams Volunteer Fire Department and was a USMC Reservist. Charlie was also a member of the Williams Masonic Lodge and the Williams Elks Lodge.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence “Buster” and Fern Halbert, and one brother, Lawrence Halbert Jr.

Charlie is survived in death by his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Halbert, Sun City, AZ; three sons and two daughters-in-law Chuck and Iris Halbert, Randall, Nebraska, Gary and Sheila Halbert, Kingman, Arizona, Jim Halbert, Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters Sandra Olsen, Tucson, Arizona and Marianne Eaton, Albuquerque, New Mexico; one brother Hobert Rinehart, Yuma, Arizona.

Charlie is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held March 9 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church located at 19280 N 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85373.

The American Cancer Society is Charlie’s charity of choice for all donations.