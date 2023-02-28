Hiker found unresponsive on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens at around 3 p.m. Feb. 17.

National Park Service search and rescue personnel arrived on scene at 3:30 p.m. and pronounced the hiker deceased. The victim is described as a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee, Wisconsin who was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.