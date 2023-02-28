Grand Canyon Brewery expands operations to Kingman

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The award winning Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery is making its way to Kingman.

Taking over what was formerly known as Rickety Cricket in downtown Kingman, John Peasley owner and founder of Grand Canyon Brewery is currently rebranding the space and preparing to reopen the first week of March. Rebranding began Feb. 14.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to expand our brand into Kingman," Peasley said.

"The community there has already welcomed us with open arms, we can’t wait to join the downtown area with our brand."

The historic building, located in downtown Kingman, is just under 10,000 square feet and comes outfitted with an existing seven-barrel brewhouse, allowing for the Grand Canyon team to brew their popular handcrafted beers.

“We’ll be able to walk in there and start brewing,” Peasley said.

Guests can look forward to beers on tap, cocktails that highlight their Arizona distilled spirits and a variety of comfort food items such as burgers, pizza, barbeque and more.

The space will include a large patio, retail space, pool tables, horseshoes, shuffleboard, arcade and corn hole.

With locations in Williams, Flagstaff, Page and Kingman Arizona, it’s evident that Peasley enjoys catering to small towns.

“We go into these small towns and start working with local communities, whether it’s athletic clubs or police departments or fire departments. I think it brings value, we have a lot more recognition with a small city, so it’s got that home town feel,” Peasley said. “I think it all really started with the small town of Williams giving me the opportunity I had and growing to the size we are is because it all started here.”

Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery is a family owned and operated craft brewery producing over a dozen craft brews each year. In 2017, the business began distilling craft spirits including vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. Most recently, they launched a line of ready to drink canned cocktails. Their handcrafted products are inspired by the breathtaking landscape and the adventurous lifestyle of living in Williams, Arizona. The Peasley family also owns and runs Cruiser’s Restaurant in Williams.

Peasley is currently focused on opening in Kingman, but expanding to more locations in the future is still on his radar.

“I definitely think I’ll add a handful of properties over the next 10 years. My goal is one every year or every two years,” he said.

Announcements and updates on the Kingman location can be found on the Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery’s social media pages.