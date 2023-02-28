Forest service closes several roads
Due to extreme winter weather conditions, the National Forest Service (NFS) has closed several forest service roads in Kaibab National Forest until further notice.
The closures are as listed:
• Williams Ranger District: 107, 108, 109, 110, 132, 140
• Tusayan Ranger District: 302, 307, 310, 320, 688
According to NFS, these roads are completely impassable due to snow. Coconino County emergency responders have conducted numerous rescues from stuck motorists. NFS urges locals and tourists to not attempt to bypass highway closures or blindly follow GPS directions.
