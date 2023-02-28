Around the Rim: Week of March 1

Tusayan library services and children’s story time March 3

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon School booster club meets March 6

The Grand Canyon School booster club will meet at 5:45 p.m. March 6 in the teacher’s lounge.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting March 7

The Grand Canyon School PTA will meet virtually at 6 p.m. March 7 via Zoom and at the GCUSD teacher’s lounge.

Instructions for attending the meeting are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Mobile Medical Unit at Tusayan Fire Department March 7

Tusayan’s mobile medical unit will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tusayan Fire Department.

Residents can take advantage of primary and urgent care services, as well as chrnic illness management on-site.

Grand Canyon School Board Meeting March 8

The Grand Canyon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. March 8 in the board room. Participants can also attend via Zoom.

Instructions for attending the meeting virtually are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Grand Canyon High School job Fair March 8

Grand Canyon High School will host its annual student job from from 8:30-10 a.m. March 8 in the MPS.

Students are encouraged to dress appropriately for interviews and bring their resumes for employers to look over. More information is available by contacting the school office at (928) 638-4421.

Grand Canyon School Spring Break March 12-17

Grand Canyon School will not be in session March 13-17 for Spring Break. Classes will resume March 20.

Boxing classes every Thursday at the Rec Center

Boxing classes will be held every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.

More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.