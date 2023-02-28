OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Aging gracefully: At 104, Grand Canyon National Park proves beauty is timeless

Grand Canyon National Park was established Feb. 26, 1919. At 104 years old, the park still holds its share of magic and mystery, as new discoveries are made annually. (J. Baird/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park was established Feb. 26, 1919. At 104 years old, the park still holds its share of magic and mystery, as new discoveries are made annually. (J. Baird/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 28, 2023 11:01 a.m.

Happy Birthday to Grand Canyon National Park! Today, we celebrate 104 years of the National Park Service preserving and protecting one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural wonders.

photo

Desert View watchtower is an integral part of the park’s Indigenous history. (Photo/NPS)

Over the past century, the National Park Service has worked tirelessly to protect the park’s resources, to maintain trails and facilities, and to make Grand Canyon accessible to millions of visitors from all around the globe. But we also acknowledge that the park’s history extends far beyond the past century.

Since time immemorial, Indigenous Communities have lived on and cared for these lands. Unfortunately, their access to the canyon was restricted during the park’s early days, and many were forcibly removed. The National Park Service recognizes the injustices of the past and is taking steps to make amends and ensure that the park is accessible to all.

This includes working closely with our Tribal Neighbors to incorporate traditional ecological knowledge and practices into park management, partnering with Indigenous Communities to promote cultural exchange, and creating interpretive centers to recognize the park’s Indigenous History, where Tribal Members can share their stories and culture with park visitors.

As we celebrate Grand Canyon National Park’s birthday, let’s also celebrate the progress we’ve made in recognizing the park’s full history and the steps we’re taking towards a more just and equitable future. We hope that future generations will continue to cherish and protect this natural wonder for many years to come.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State