Wisconsin man dies while hiking in Grand Canyon

Havasupai Gardens. (Photo/NPS)

Havasupai Gardens. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: February 22, 2023 6:03 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Feb. 17 at approximately 3 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. and pronounced the individual deceased. The victim is described as a 56-year-old male from Pewaukee, Wisconsin who was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.

