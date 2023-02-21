Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Prescott National Forest team up to rescue snowed-in couple

PRESCOTT Ariz. — On Feb. 7, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a call from residents in the Mt. Union area needing assistance. A couple had been snowed in at their home for almost five weeks and began to run critically low on supplies and prescription medications.

YCSO forest patrol deputies attempted to make it to the area but were unable to due to the extreme snow and ice which had accumulated to over three feet deep. YCSO Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers were then dispatched, as they have more suitable equipment for the conditions at hand. After multiple failed attempts at gaining access to the home, they too were unable to fight the treacherous roads. YCSO deputies called the Prescott National Forest for assistance. Forest service personnel brought a D7 bulldozer to the scene and were able to plow through the snow and ice to clear the roadway to the couple's house.

“The Prescott National Forest would like to thank YCSO for their efforts and assistance in community protection," said Sarah Clawson, Bradshaw-Chino Valley District Ranger. "YCSO has provided assistance several times in the past month helping to locate and rescue stranded forest visitors. We have an outstanding relationship with YCSO and hope to continue strengthening this partnership that not only benefits the Prescott National Forest, but all our communities. We are grateful to YCSO and its Search and Rescue for their continued support.”

In recent weeks, YCSO has received multiple calls for service in the area stretching from Palace Station to Mt. Union due to being trapped in the snow. YCSO cautions motorists to not travel in this area with the harsh storms the area has experienced. If you do plan on braving the terrain, remember to bring essential equipment and extra food and water with you and to not travel alone.