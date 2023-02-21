Williams 911: Feb. 4 - 19

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to multiple residential locations for the report of vehicle burglaries. Approximately 15-20 vehicles were entered and cash, guns and other property were taken. After an extensive investigation, a suspect vehicle and five suspects were identified. One 18 year old adult and four juveniles were arrested. Many guns and property were seized and are being matched to stolen reports. Charges are pending for all five subjects.





• Officers responded to a local residence for a woman cleaning snow from a roof, fell and broke several bones. Medical personnel transported to FMC for treatment.



• Officers responded to assist AZ Troopers with a rollover accident on I-40 and assisted with an accident involving a DPS vehicle.









• Officers responded to a restaurant for a trespass issue. An ex-employee was caught stealing from the till. The subject was contacted and arrested for theft.



• Officers responded to a delayed report of subjects selling fake jewelry from their vehicle. This is a recurring issue in the area. No contact with the suspects.

• Officers responded to a rollover injury accident on Perkinsville Road blocking the roadway. the driver sustained minor injury and refused treatment. He was investigated for DUI, arrested and booked into Coconino County Jail.



• Officers conducted an assist with the WUSD school counselor with students not attending school in accordance with state truancy laws.







• Officers conducted an agency assist for a possible DUI driver. The vehicle was located parked with a subject sleeping inside. Referred to reporting agency.



• Officers responded to domestic violence/assault report at Loves. A husband beat his wife and threatened her with a weapon somewhere on I-40 in Apache County. Subjects were contacted and male subject arrested. The female was transported to FMC for substantial injury. Weapons were seized. The male was booked and the case will be referred to Apache County Sheriff's Office for final charging.

• Officers attempted to locate a local subject with Felony warrants for his arrest.

• Officers handled cross complaint reports of harassment between neighbors.





• Officers responded to the report of threats via text messages sent by an 18 year-old female to a 15 year-old female. The case is being investigated.







• Officers conducted traffic control and parking enforcement on Grand Canyon Blvd. and I40 junction due to semi-trucks blocking due to icy roads.







• Officers responded to assist with a vehicle disabled by the cold weather. A tow truck was called for the vehicle.

• Officers responded to a retail store for the report of a woman vaping and refusing to leave. The woman was gone when officers arrived.

• Officers responded to a residence for a report of a juvenile daughter attacking and striking her mother during an argument. The daughter was throwing and breaking items in the residence which escalated into a physical attack. The mother declined medical aid and charges are pending referral to the juvenile court.



• Officer responded to a complaint for camping in the city limits. A man was contacted living in a camp trailer on city streets. He agreed to remove the vehicle.





• Officers assisted Williams Fire Dept. with a report of a kitchen fire. The fire was quickly contained on the stove. Fire Dept. took disposition.

• Officers responded to a residence where the occupant wanted all sharp objects removed from the home. Officers placed items into safekeeping.

• Officers assisted a senior with mail delivery issues.



