WHS senior spotlight: Jafet Torres Maldonado

Jafet Torres Maldonado is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams for two years. He previously went to Grand Canyon High School.

In high school, Jafet was involved in auto and construction.

Jafet’s favorite faculty member at WHS is Mr. Powers, the counselor.

In his down time, Jafet likes to run. He particularly enjoys running around the neighborhood. Jafet also enjoys listening to music. He listens to all genres of music.

Jafet’s favorite high school memory are the pep rallies and homecoming week.

“Everyone comes together, the whole school,” said Jafet.

Outside of school, Jafet works at Best Western in Tusayan.

After graduation, Jafet plans to study mechanical engineering at Arizona State University.