WHS senior spotlight: Jafet Torres Maldonado
Jafet Torres Maldonado is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams for two years. He previously went to Grand Canyon High School.
In high school, Jafet was involved in auto and construction.
Jafet’s favorite faculty member at WHS is Mr. Powers, the counselor.
In his down time, Jafet likes to run. He particularly enjoys running around the neighborhood. Jafet also enjoys listening to music. He listens to all genres of music.
Jafet’s favorite high school memory are the pep rallies and homecoming week.
“Everyone comes together, the whole school,” said Jafet.
Outside of school, Jafet works at Best Western in Tusayan.
After graduation, Jafet plans to study mechanical engineering at Arizona State University.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident
- Northern Arizona astronomy: The Neanderthal Comet
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- A new era Williams Fire: Chase Pearson selected as Williams first paid fire chief
- Two snow storms expected to hit Williams this week
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: