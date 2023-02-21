OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

WHS senior spotlight: Chloe Silverstein

Chloe Silverstein is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Chloe Silverstein is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 21, 2023 11:15 a.m.

Chloe Silverstein is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since sixth grade.

In high school, Chloe was involved in the social club and yearbook.

Chloe’s favorite class in high school was hotel restaurant management.

“I’ve always really enjoyed baking and cooking and all that kind of stuff,” said Chloe.

Chloe’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Montgomery.

“I do really like her class. She’s been a really good teacher and helps out when I need it,” said Chloe.

Chloe’s favorite high school memory was hanging out backstage in the gym with her friends.

“We did get kind of caught, but it was fun,” said Chloe.

In her down time, Chloe likes to sing and dance. Her favorite artist at the moment is Conan Gray.

After graduation, Chloe plans to attend Northern Arizona University. She is interested in pursuing a career in education.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State