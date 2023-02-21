WHS senior spotlight: Chloe Silverstein

Chloe Silverstein is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since sixth grade.

In high school, Chloe was involved in the social club and yearbook.

Chloe’s favorite class in high school was hotel restaurant management.

“I’ve always really enjoyed baking and cooking and all that kind of stuff,” said Chloe.

Chloe’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Montgomery.



“I do really like her class. She’s been a really good teacher and helps out when I need it,” said Chloe.

Chloe’s favorite high school memory was hanging out backstage in the gym with her friends.

“We did get kind of caught, but it was fun,” said Chloe.

In her down time, Chloe likes to sing and dance. Her favorite artist at the moment is Conan Gray.

After graduation, Chloe plans to attend Northern Arizona University. She is interested in pursuing a career in education.