WHS senior spotlight: Chloe Silverstein
Chloe Silverstein is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since sixth grade.
In high school, Chloe was involved in the social club and yearbook.
Chloe’s favorite class in high school was hotel restaurant management.
“I’ve always really enjoyed baking and cooking and all that kind of stuff,” said Chloe.
Chloe’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Montgomery.
“I do really like her class. She’s been a really good teacher and helps out when I need it,” said Chloe.
Chloe’s favorite high school memory was hanging out backstage in the gym with her friends.
“We did get kind of caught, but it was fun,” said Chloe.
In her down time, Chloe likes to sing and dance. Her favorite artist at the moment is Conan Gray.
After graduation, Chloe plans to attend Northern Arizona University. She is interested in pursuing a career in education.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident
- Northern Arizona astronomy: The Neanderthal Comet
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- A new era Williams Fire: Chase Pearson selected as Williams first paid fire chief
- Two snow storms expected to hit Williams this week
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: