OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Seligman basketball finishes season

Andrei Caddo heads for the basket in earlier season action. (Marilyn Sheldon/WCGN)

Andrei Caddo heads for the basket in earlier season action. (Marilyn Sheldon/WCGN)

By Marilyn R. Sheldon
Originally Published: February 21, 2023 11:24 a.m.

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — The Seligman High School boys and girls basketball teams recently finished the 2022-2023 season.

The Lady Antelopes were eliminated Jan. 28, after a 45-15 loss to El Capitan at home. They finished the season with a 0-10 1A Canyon Regional record, and a 0-17 overall record.

The Antelope boys advanced to the first round of the 1A North Canyon Super Regionals and faced the Rock Point Cougars Jan. 31 in an away game. They lost 73-43 eliminating them from further tournament action. They were ranked third in the 1A Canyon Region, with a 6-4 regional record, and an 8-10 overall record.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State