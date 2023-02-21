Seligman basketball finishes season
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — The Seligman High School boys and girls basketball teams recently finished the 2022-2023 season.
The Lady Antelopes were eliminated Jan. 28, after a 45-15 loss to El Capitan at home. They finished the season with a 0-10 1A Canyon Regional record, and a 0-17 overall record.
The Antelope boys advanced to the first round of the 1A North Canyon Super Regionals and faced the Rock Point Cougars Jan. 31 in an away game. They lost 73-43 eliminating them from further tournament action. They were ranked third in the 1A Canyon Region, with a 6-4 regional record, and an 8-10 overall record.
