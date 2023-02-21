Public invited to comment on proposed fee changes for Coconino County Fair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The public is invited to comment on proposed Coconino County Fair admission fee changes until April 11.

The proposed recommended fees affect admission prices for adults, seniors and active-duty military/veterans as well as the parking fee. Youth ticket prices would not change for the 2023 Fair but would change in 2024. Attendees ages 5 years and younger will not be affected by this change The Coconino County Board of Supervisors (CCBS) reviewed the fee changes at the regular meeting on Feb. 6 and approved a 60-day public input process.

The Coconino County Fair ticket prices have not increased since 2008, and the changes would reflect growth, cost, and staffing needs.

• Adult admission tickets, those ages 13 and older, would increase from $8 to $10.



• Senior admission tickets, ages 65 and older, would increase from $5 to $6.

• Youth Ticket prices would not change for the 2023 Fair but are proposed to increase by $1 for the 2024 Fair.

• Military/Veterans would increase from $7 to $8.

• County Employee Monday discounts would increase from $5 to $6.

• Children 5 and under will remain free.

• Parking at the Coconino County Fair would become free, allowing for greater ease of entry.

There will be promotions and coupons available in July each year.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will consider public comment and vote on the proposed fees during a regular meeting and public hearing on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom webinar. A link to the meeting’s agenda and Zoom webinar will be available at: https://www.coconino.az.gov/1589/BOS-Video-Stream

The parks and recreation department, producers of the Coconino County Fair, will also hold public meetings prior to April 11 to solicit comments on the proposed fee changes. Those meeting dates will be announced on the Coconino County social media accounts and webpages.