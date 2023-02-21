Grand Canyon seeks volunteers for AYSO summer soccer league
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Summer soccer is a tradition in northern Arizona, and Grand Canyon School is already looking forward to the 2023 season.
The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is a program for kids aged four to 18. No prior experience is necessary to play.
The school is currently seeking volunteers to coach, as well as an individual to serve as the coordinator for the Grand Canyon area.
For those interested in participating, the season runs June through September, and most games are held on Saturdays with practices during the week.
Registration is open now, and the last day to register for the 2023 season is March 31.
