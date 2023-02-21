Fossil Creek Road and Childs dispersed camping area to close late February for resurfacing

SEDONA, Ariz. — Fossil Creek Road (Forest Road 708) will close in late February for roughly three months of resurfacing work.

The closure will run from Feb. 27 to May 25. While approximately seven miles of road will be resurfaced, the closure will include the entire segment from Highway 260 to the Fossil Creek Bridge. This closure is necessary to ensure public safety while heavy construction equipment operates in the area.

Recreation sites along Fossil Creek and the Childs Dispersed Camping Area will not be accessible by vehicle during the resurfacing. Boaters should plan to launch and end their trips at alternative river locations.

Boaters will be allowed to camp at Childs during the road closure. All trails in the area – including Bob Bear, Mail, Flume and Dixon Lewis (formerly Waterfall) will remain open.

Coconino National Forest motorists are reminded to always check the status of roads online at coconinonationalforest.us prior to any excursion. Roads may close at any time due to weather, hazards or other unforeseen events.