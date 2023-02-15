Vikings baseball and softball season gets underway despite snow storms

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Softball coach Raul Hatch isn't about to let a little snow interfere with the upcoming baseball and softball season in Williams.

Hatch has been seen over the past few weeks with a backhoe, snowplower and shovel digging out the Williams Vikings' baseball and softball fields that have been hidden under a massive layer of snow since December.

Although some of the snow had recently melted, Hatch still had anywhere between 2 to 3 feet of snow and ice to remove from the infields, outfields, pitcher's mounds and dugouts.



Hatch spent three days blowing the snow off the field. To clean it up further, he is using his tractor.

“I’m retired, so I could be out here every morning for about four hours. And then the snow got too melted and I couldn’t use (the snow blower) anymore,” Hatch said.

Snow on the sports fields is a common occurrence for Williams. But with the recent record-breaking snow, the amounts on the field were unlike Hatch had ever seen.

“It happens every year, but this was an extreme amount of snow on the field. I’ve never had to blow the snow off the field before. It was an extreme winter this year,” Hatch said.

Despite all the snow and cold weather, Hatch isn’t worried about his team’s determination to get out on the field and play.

“(There’s) very minimal motivation necessary. We’ve practiced outside now for two days because that’s where they choose to practice so they’re just ready. It’s a phenomenal group, and all they want to do is play,” he said.

Last season the Lady Vikings (18-12, 9-1) finished their season with a loss to Superior, 4-0, in the 1A State semifinals. They finished fourth in the 1A Conference.

This year’s team consists of 12 girls, nine of which are returning from last year.

On the roster is Kai Mortensen, who had 17 wins last year, the most of any 1A pitcher. Also returning for the Vikings is Cheznie Carter who had held the record for attempted steals and throw outs.

“We have four or five girls hitting the ball well into the .400s and we’re just a well-rounded solid team,” said Hatch. “We’re probably the best team in 1A.”

With such a good group, the team already has winning state in view.

“The kids have an idea that they’re going to win state, but they just have to approach every game as if they have an opportunity to be beat,” Hatch said. “I don’t coach winning, I coach basics and philosophies of the game and then when they learn the game, they end up winning. It’s all about the knowledge of the game for this group.”

The team is preparing for their first game against Camp Verde on Feb. 28. Although the snow and continuing basketball season present challenges.

“We’re never ready for the first game just because of the weather we have…sometimes we have a slow start because of our time on the field. Our philosophy is win the last game of the season,” Hatch said. “And 10 of the basketball players actually play for us on softball. They can’t even step on the field until they lose their run for state.”

Regardless of challenges, Hatch and the team are excited to start playing.

“I get excited for the next season as soon as we’re done with the season prior. Our expectations are high,” he said. “It’s all about these kids. They deserve to have the best opportunity possible, so I try to provide that.”

The first home game will be against Joseph City on March 22. Hatch hopes the community will come out and support the lady Vikings throughout the season.

“We have the most amazing fan base. We have people show up and watch our games that don’t even have kids our grandkids playing. Our fan base is just phenomenal,” said Hatch. “Come out and continue to support these kids because they are just a great team to watch.”