A peak at Grand Canyon’s explosive past during national Volcano Week

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — While the Grand Canyon isn’t known for a collection of dormant volcanoes like Yellowstone, Mount Rainier or Lassen Volcanic, a long-dormant cinder cone and far-reaching basalt lava flows on the North Rim is evidence of a more explosive past.

Stretching from Mount Trumbull in far northern Arizona, the Uinkaret Volcanic Field stretches down to the North Rim, covering about 600 square miles. The field contains more than 200 cinder cones, many of which have been eroded through the ages, and began erupting about 3.6 million years ago.

After the first period of eruptions, the field went quiet for more than two million years, only stirring to life again about 100,000 years ago. According to geologists, this was a period of intense and continuous eruptions and lava flows. Vulcan’s Throne, a reddish cinder cone perched on the edge of the North Rim, last erupted around 73,000 years ago.

At just 700 feet, Vulcan’s Throne doesn’t look like a threat, but its lava flows, along with flows from other nearby vents and cinder cones, were integral in shaping parts of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. As the lava flowed into the gorge over tens of thousands of years, the cooling basalt dammed the Colorado River at several intervals, causing large reservoirs to form upstream.

According to the Geological Society of America, about 150 lava flows have poured into the Grand Canyon over the last two million years. They formed at least 13 lava dams along an approximately 10 to 15-mile stretch of the Colorado River. The largest of the dams formed a lake that, at its peak, was around 2,000 feet deep, rising up to the base of the Redwall Limestone. Another two lakes at the eastern terminus of the Grand Canyon were so large that they reached far into Utah, exceeding the shoreline of a full Lake Powell by miles.

Although the dams have long since eroded away – an unrestrained Colorado River wore them down, in as little as 20,000 – evidence of their existence is still visible along the walls of the Canyon. The lava falls stemming from Vulcan’s Throne were the last to dam the river, but the sheer vertical cliffs on either side are the remains of earlier dams, some as many as 2,000 feet high. Whitmore Wash, located around Mile 193, was once home to a dam so high, waterfalls more than 2,000 feet high cascaded over a series of lava dams to the river below.

Could the Uinkaret Volcanic Field still erupt or send out lava flows? Probably not, as the USGS classifies the entire range as low to very low on the threat scale. Even at 73,000 years young (in geological time), the final eruption of Vulcan’s Throne wasn’t even a distant memory to the earliest inhabitants of the area.

But there is evidence that at least part of the field had a resurgence well within the bounds of human habitation of the area. Located south of Mount Trumbull and just west of the Nampaweap trailhead, the Little Springs volcanic eruption occurred a mere 1,000 or so years ago. Pottery shards have been found within the lava flows expanding outward from Little Springs, likely originating from ancestors of the Kaibab and Shivwits Bands of Paiute Indians, who have inhabited the area for hundreds of years.

So what would happen if any of the vents or cinder cones in the Uinkaret field erupted today? According to NPS, all visitors and residents would have to be evacuated from a relatively small blast zone, as the vents would fling rock and lava bombs into splatter zones on either side. Then just as they previously did tens of thousands of years ago, the lava flows would roll toward the Grand Canyon, cascading over the edges and, depending on the amount of lava to be ejected, begin damming the Colorado River.

Since today’s Colorado River is already dammed and no longer the raging river that carved the canyon, human intervention may be needed to remove the dams so the river could continue flowing downstream. Temporary lakes would form behind the dam, and Lake Powell would likely enjoy more water than it’s seen in the past several drought years. If not quickly removed, the lava dam would doom Lake Mead, as the lack of inflow would result in critically low water levels, turning the reservoir into a deadpool.