NPS Leadership spotlight: David Pesnichak, community & transportation planner

This is my first permanent position in the federal government, and I am very excited and happy to be at Grand Canyon National Park. My wife currently works for the U.S. Forest Service in Carbondale, Colorado. Our 7-year-old rescue dog, Reuben, is splitting his time between Grand Canyon and Carbondale. Reuben enjoys bounding through all the snow and constantly losing his frisbee.

For the past 19 years, I have worked in community planning, transportation and community development with local governments in Vermont, Nebraska and throughout Colorado along with a two-year stint in Morocco as a Peace Corps volunteer during the Great Recession. Upon our return from Morocco, my wife and I had the opportunity to ease our way back into life in the United States by driving a bus and guiding private tours in Yellowstone National Park for a summer, which solidified our love for the park system.

Before coming to Grand Canyon, I was the joint regional transportation director for Pitkin County, the city of Aspen and the town of Snowmass Village within the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado. In addition to being a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), I also have a master’s in Political Science and Leadership from the University of Colorado, Denver and a Bachelor’s of Science in Environmental Science from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

How long have you worked at GRCA? Where are you based out of?

I started at Grand Canyon in October 2022. I live in the Village and am based out of the South Rim.

What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?

There are so many things that I enjoy about not only working at GRCA, but also living here. The PEP and National Park Service staff have been amazing – constantly willing to help and support as I get up to speed. I also really appreciate that all the staff I have met are so dedicated to not only Grand Canyon but the mission of the park service.

As far as living on the South Rim, I love the easy access to great hiking as well as the quiet and dark skies. The dark really caught me off guard the first few times I was walking at night. I quickly learned the hard way that a headlamp is a necessity when leaving the house if there is even a remote possibility of walking around at night.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

I love to travel both internationally and domestically. My wife and I recently got a slide-in truck camper which has helped extend our camping season and has since become our second home. It has been very fun to see and explore places in different seasons. We love everything from mountains and canyons to deserts and oceans. As far as sports, I love to hike, bike, cross country ski, downhill ski, snowshoe and get my ducky on the river. Truly I love anything that gets me outside.