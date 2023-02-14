Lady Vikings fall to Fort Thomas at quarterfinals
Vikings girls out of state tournament following 61-54 loss; Vikings boys lost to Phoenix Lions
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After beating Red Mesa Feb. 7 in the first round of the 1A State Tournament, the No. 5 Lady Vikings girls basketball team went up against a tough Fort Thomas Apaches team in the quarterfinals Feb. 10. The Vikings played four strong quarters, but lost to the Apaches 61-54.
The loss marks the end of the season for the Lady Vikes. The team went 26-7 overall and 11-0 in the region.
The Vikings kept a 10 point lead throughout the game. Senior Kadance Orozco scored two three-pointers and earned a total of 22 points for the team. Shaelee Echeverri scored 14 points for the team.
The boys basketball team competed against North Valley Christian Academy on Feb. 8. The Vikes lost 66-32 during the home playoff game. Kadance Orozco finished the season leading the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213.
Orozco finished the season ranked first in the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213. She finishe second in free throws with 100.
Shaelee Echeverria led in double-doubles, with 19, and had the most assists, with 4.4 per game.
Photo Gallery
Lady Vikings fall to Fort Thomas at quarterfinals
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident
- Northern Arizona astronomy: The Neanderthal Comet
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Search underway for missing child in Williams
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- A new era Williams Fire: Chase Pearson selected as Williams first paid fire chief
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: