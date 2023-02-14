Lady Vikings fall to Fort Thomas at quarterfinals

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After beating Red Mesa Feb. 7 in the first round of the 1A State Tournament, the No. 5 Lady Vikings girls basketball team went up against a tough Fort Thomas Apaches team in the quarterfinals Feb. 10. The Vikings played four strong quarters, but lost to the Apaches 61-54.

The loss marks the end of the season for the Lady Vikes. The team went 26-7 overall and 11-0 in the region.

The Vikings kept a 10 point lead throughout the game. Senior Kadance Orozco scored two three-pointers and earned a total of 22 points for the team. Shaelee Echeverri scored 14 points for the team.

The boys basketball team competed against North Valley Christian Academy on Feb. 8. The Vikes lost 66-32 during the home playoff game. Kadance Orozco finished the season leading the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213.

Shaelee Echeverria led in double-doubles, with 19, and had the most assists, with 4.4 per game.