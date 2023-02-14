OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Feb. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Lady Vikings fall to Fort Thomas at quarterfinals
Vikings girls out of state tournament following 61-54 loss; Vikings boys lost to Phoenix Lions

Kadence Orozco finished the season ranked first in the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213. (Summer Serino/WCGN)

Kadence Orozco finished the season ranked first in the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213. (Summer Serino/WCGN)

Originally Published: February 14, 2023 10:40 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After beating Red Mesa Feb. 7 in the first round of the 1A State Tournament, the No. 5 Lady Vikings girls basketball team went up against a tough Fort Thomas Apaches team in the quarterfinals Feb. 10. The Vikings played four strong quarters, but lost to the Apaches 61-54.

The loss marks the end of the season for the Lady Vikes. The team went 26-7 overall and 11-0 in the region.

The Vikings kept a 10 point lead throughout the game. Senior Kadance Orozco scored two three-pointers and earned a total of 22 points for the team. Shaelee Echeverri scored 14 points for the team.

The boys basketball team competed against North Valley Christian Academy on Feb. 8. The Vikes lost 66-32 during the home playoff game. Kadance Orozco finished the season leading the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213.

Orozco finished the season ranked first in the 1A Conference in field goals, with 213. She finishe second in free throws with 100.

Shaelee Echeverria led in double-doubles, with 19, and had the most assists, with 4.4 per game.

Photo Gallery

Lady Vikings fall to Fort Thomas at quarterfinals
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State