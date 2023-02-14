Around the Rim: Week of Feb. 15
Grand Canyon School Board Meeting Feb. 15
The Grand Canyon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the board room. Participants can also attend via Zoom.
Instructions for attending the meeting virtually are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.
Tusayan library services and children’s story time Feb. 17
The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story “Fight for Freedom Island,” at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trip to Lowell Observatory Feb. 18
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer a trip to Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory for the Pluto Festival and a presentation by astronaut Nicole Stott.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Muay Thai classes every Tuesday at the Rec Center
Muay Thai classes will be held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.
More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Boxing classes every Thursday at the Rec Center
Boxing classes will be held every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.
More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.
