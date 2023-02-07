OFFERS
YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident

Dustin Brown of Chino Valley was served with an injunction against harassment and transported to Verde Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. (Photo/Yavapi County Sheriff's Office)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 11:10 a.m.

PRESCOTT Ariz. — Around 8:11 p.m. on Feb. 2, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an injunction against harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car.

During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene.

Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight.

Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault and endangerment.

