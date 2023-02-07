YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident
PRESCOTT Ariz. — Around 8:11 p.m. on Feb. 2, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an injunction against harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car.
During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene.
Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight.
Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault and endangerment.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident
- Search underway for missing child in Williams
- Northern Arizona astronomy: The Neanderthal Comet
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Archeological sites in Grand Canyon National Park at risk
- A new era Williams Fire: Chase Pearson selected as Williams first paid fire chief
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: