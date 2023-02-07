OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Williams Vikings basketball teams advance to 1A state tournament

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 9:03 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Lady Vikings vs El Capitan

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The No. 5 Williams Lady Vikings played multiple games in the Super Regional tournament last week, and played their first game of the 1A State tournament Feb. 7.

The team played El Capitan, St. Michael and Red Mesa in the Super Regionals Jan 30 - Feb. 4. The Vikings beat El Capitan, 71-49, Feb. 1, and then lost to St. Michael, 54-41, Feb. 4. They followed up with a win against Red Mesa, 59-47, that afternoon.

Viking Cadance Orozco scored her 1,000th career point in the game with the Eagles.

Orozco is currently third in the 1A Conference in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game this season. She is second in the conference with free throws, with 89 this season. She also is second with assists, averaging four per game.

If the Lady Vikings win Feb. 7, they advance to the state quarterfinals and will face the winner of the Dishchii’bikohor and Fort Thomas game Feb. 10.

The Vikings boys moved to 16th in the 1A Conference following a good showing in the Super Regionals. The team now advances to the state tournament.

The Vikings will play in the state first round against No. 1 North Valley Christian Feb. 8 on the road. The winner of that game with face the winner of the Cicero Prep and Flagstaff BASIS game in the quarterfinals Feb. 11.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State