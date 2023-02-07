Williams Vikings basketball teams advance to 1A state tournament
Photo Gallery
Lady Vikings vs El Capitan
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The No. 5 Williams Lady Vikings played multiple games in the Super Regional tournament last week, and played their first game of the 1A State tournament Feb. 7.
The team played El Capitan, St. Michael and Red Mesa in the Super Regionals Jan 30 - Feb. 4. The Vikings beat El Capitan, 71-49, Feb. 1, and then lost to St. Michael, 54-41, Feb. 4. They followed up with a win against Red Mesa, 59-47, that afternoon.
Viking Cadance Orozco scored her 1,000th career point in the game with the Eagles.
Orozco is currently third in the 1A Conference in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game this season. She is second in the conference with free throws, with 89 this season. She also is second with assists, averaging four per game.
If the Lady Vikings win Feb. 7, they advance to the state quarterfinals and will face the winner of the Dishchii’bikohor and Fort Thomas game Feb. 10.
The Vikings boys moved to 16th in the 1A Conference following a good showing in the Super Regionals. The team now advances to the state tournament.
The Vikings will play in the state first round against No. 1 North Valley Christian Feb. 8 on the road. The winner of that game with face the winner of the Cicero Prep and Flagstaff BASIS game in the quarterfinals Feb. 11.
