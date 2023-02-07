Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Feb. 3 around 8 a.m., a two vehicle collision on State Route 64 between a Jeep and commercial bus resulted in two fatalities.

The Jeep made a U-turn in front of the bus. Two rear seat passengers in the Jeep sustained fatal injuries. They were not restrained. No one on the bus was injured.

The notification process is ongoing as the two victims are from Portugal.