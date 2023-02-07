Registration for Williams Little League now open after board fills positions
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Despite a delayed registration due to an initial lack of volunteers, the Williams Little League season is now underway.
The Little League board was successful in filling all board positions required to have a team. After the mandatory positions were filled, registration for all divisions was opened on Jan. 20. Registration will remain open until Feb. 28 at midnight.
“We are encouraged and excited for this upcoming season! Now we are trying to get the word out,” said Williams Little League Information Officer Jenni Rigo. “We have a good start on registered players, but a ways to go.”
Williams, Ash Fork and Parks residents are in boundary for the league. To register, parents can go to williamslittleleague.com.
The next board meeting will be held on Feb. 13 at 6:00 p.m. to vote in coaches. Location is to be decided. The meeting is open to the public.
“We need as many players registered as possible before then and are still looking for volunteers to coach, umpire, team helpers, score keepers and Cook shack workers,” said Rigo.
The league is accepting donations of used baseball and softball gear. Items can be dropped off at Williams Elementary-Middle School or Ash Fork Schools. Anyone in need of gear for the season is encouraged to stop by.
