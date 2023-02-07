OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Popular climbing areas on Prescott NF to close for annual peregrine falcon nesting

Rock-climbing destinations including Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte in the Prescott National Forest are closed until further notice for peregrine falcon nesting.

Rock-climbing destinations including Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte in the Prescott National Forest are closed until further notice for peregrine falcon nesting.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 10:51 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Forest Service recently implemented restrictions on climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte Feb. 1.

Both sites have been consistently occupied by peregrines annually for more than 24 years and likely for hundreds of years before. These annual closures provide the undisturbed setting and quality nesting habitat essential for peregrines to successfully raise their young.

The closures began Feb. 1 and will be in effect until July 15. For both locations, the closures will be the same as they have been for the last 24 years.

On Granite Mountain, it is prohibited to be on any part of the Granite Mountain rock cliff face or the rim above the rock face and extending 100 feet back from the edge of the cliff face by rock climbing or any other means of access.

On Thumb Butte, both the north and south climbing faces, the top of Thumb Butte and the areas at the base of the climbing faces will be closed to entry.

These area closures for the peregrine do not impact or close any system trails; Trails 33 at Thumb Butte and 261 in Granite Basin Recreation area will remain open for hiking.

Maps of the closed areas will be posted throughout both the Thumb Butte and Granite Basin Recreation Areas. The Prescott National Forest is asking local birders to share their field observations of peregrine falcons with resource managers to provide a better picture of the peregrine nesting progress.

Please send observations, photos and information to the Prescott NF.

Peregrine falcons were once listed under the Endangered Species Act. They continue to be managed under the protection of the federal code of regulations as well as state and federal law. Managers consider the needs of the peregrines and the recreation desires of forest visitors and the values of Granite Mountain Wilderness to strike a balance where people and birds can effectively use the same space at different times for their respective purposes.

Information provided by USFS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State