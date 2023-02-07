OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

NPS Leadership spotlight: Devon Bradley, deputy of facility management & engineering

Devon Bradley is deputy of facility management & engineering at Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/NPS)

Devon Bradley is deputy of facility management & engineering at Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 11:02 a.m.

My name is Devon Bradley and GRCA is the first NPS park I have ever worked at. I am a father of three daughters and have been happily married for 26 years. I started my government career in 1996 serving in the Marine Corps for over 10 years. During this time, I completed three consecutive tours to Iraq from 2003 -2005. I was medically retired from the Marine Corps in 2006 from an injury I incurred on my last tour to Iraq. From there I was employed by a private contracting company servicing Department of State contracts for three years conducting varies operations overseas.

In 2009, I became a Department of Army Civilian as a GS employee managing the Army’s holistic marksmanship program. In 2022, I departed the Department of Army as the deputy of training and operations to start a new adventure with the NPS here in the Grand Canyon.

How long have you worked at GRCA?

I have worked for GRCA for 3 months and I am currently based out of the South Rim working for the Facility Management & Engineering Division.

What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?

The most enjoyment I have found working and living her at the canyon is the location itself. Hiking the inner canyon is always a joy, but this location is a great jumping off point to visit the other great parks as well.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

Our favorite vacation spot has to be the pacific coast of Costa Rica. The relatively untouched landscape allows for spectacular hiking adventures to waterfalls and various wildlife. The food and the people are fantastic, not to mention the ability to travel on a budget makes this one of our top destinations.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State