NPS Leadership spotlight: Devon Bradley, deputy of facility management & engineering

My name is Devon Bradley and GRCA is the first NPS park I have ever worked at. I am a father of three daughters and have been happily married for 26 years. I started my government career in 1996 serving in the Marine Corps for over 10 years. During this time, I completed three consecutive tours to Iraq from 2003 -2005. I was medically retired from the Marine Corps in 2006 from an injury I incurred on my last tour to Iraq. From there I was employed by a private contracting company servicing Department of State contracts for three years conducting varies operations overseas.

In 2009, I became a Department of Army Civilian as a GS employee managing the Army’s holistic marksmanship program. In 2022, I departed the Department of Army as the deputy of training and operations to start a new adventure with the NPS here in the Grand Canyon.

How long have you worked at GRCA?

I have worked for GRCA for 3 months and I am currently based out of the South Rim working for the Facility Management & Engineering Division.

What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?

The most enjoyment I have found working and living her at the canyon is the location itself. Hiking the inner canyon is always a joy, but this location is a great jumping off point to visit the other great parks as well.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

Our favorite vacation spot has to be the pacific coast of Costa Rica. The relatively untouched landscape allows for spectacular hiking adventures to waterfalls and various wildlife. The food and the people are fantastic, not to mention the ability to travel on a budget makes this one of our top destinations.