Maine Consolidated School announces January students of the month
PARKS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School recently announced the January Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.
Charlotte Mazzone is the first ever preschool student of the month. She is always willing to help and she is very polite to all her friends and teachers.
Tanner Mitchell is in sixth grade. He is always on task, very polite and oftentimes the first to volunteer to help out. He gets along well with his peers, and is an all-around great student.
Information provided by Maine Consolidated School.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- YCSO deputies resolve stalking incident
- Search underway for missing child in Williams
- Northern Arizona astronomy: The Neanderthal Comet
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Archeological sites in Grand Canyon National Park at risk
- A new era Williams Fire: Chase Pearson selected as Williams first paid fire chief
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: