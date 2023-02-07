Maine Consolidated School announces January students of the month

PARKS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School recently announced the January Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

Charlotte Mazzone is the first ever preschool student of the month. She is always willing to help and she is very polite to all her friends and teachers.



Tanner Mitchell is in sixth grade. He is always on task, very polite and oftentimes the first to volunteer to help out. He gets along well with his peers, and is an all-around great student.



Information provided by Maine Consolidated School.