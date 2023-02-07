Grand Canyon teacher awarded grant for STEM education

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon science teacher Forrest Radarian was recently selected to receive a grant from Vernier Science Education to bolster STEM education in the classroom.

The grant was awarded to 10 K-12 science educators from among more than 400 applicants. Each educator will receive $1,000 in Vernier technology of their choosing, an annual license for the Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro app, and three hours of virtual professional development to further support their teaching as they foster students’ STEM literacy.

Radarian, who has been teaching environmental science, chemistry, biology and anatomy and physiology at Grand Canyon since 2021, applied for the grant after working with Vernier equipment at an AP Summer Institute.

“I had a chance to work with a number of Vernier probes during an APSI event to conduct labs,” Radarian said. “I was highly impressed and kept them on my radar. When I saw the Vernier Science Education Inspiration Grant posted online, I knew it was a solid opportunity to jump on and see if I could win the grant for my students.”

Radarian said he plans to choose some of Vernier’s oxygen gas, dissolved oxygen and carbon dioxide sensors, as well as utilize the company’s LabQuest 3 interface. The sensors would allow students to study the relationships between processes such as photosynthesis and cell respiration, aerobic and anaerobic conditions (with and without oxygen) and the biogeochemical cycling of matter – such as the water or carbon cycle. The LabQuest 3 interface connects wirelessly to the sensors, allowing students to analyze and interact with data in real-time.

It’s a process that Radarian likes to use in both his general and advances science classes.

“Getting students the opportunity to do hands-on labs, with a focus on inquiry and defense of their findings, is something I really push them on,” he said. “Tracking matter concentrations as outputs and inputs in ecological systems directly would be very cool for the students.”

The 10 grantees were selected from more than 400 submissions by a panel of fellow educators and Vernier employees. The panel considered how the grantees will implement the $1,000 worth of Vernier technology in their classroom or laboratory, their educational institution’s needs, and how the funding and professional development will enhance their instruction and engage their students.

“There are so many educators who are passionate about bringing exciting, hands-on STEM learning opportunities to students,” said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. “Our Inspiration Grants were designed to provide some of these educators with data-collection technology and professional development to help them offer hands-on, socially relevant STEM learning in their classrooms.”