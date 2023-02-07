Don Dent begins term as Williams' new mayor

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The community of Williams will be seeing a familiar face at a new desk at City Hall, as former city councilmember Don Dent steps into his new position as mayor.

Dent has been on the Williams City Council since 1991, most recently serving as vice-mayor. He decided to run for the mayor position when former mayor, John Moore, stepped down.

Dent was born and raised in Williams, and spent 20 years running the Farm Bureau Insurance office in Williams before retiring. He handed the keys over to his son and daughter.

Over the years, Dent has always had a love for the city of Williams.

“It’s a great small town and always has been," Dent said. "For my wife and I, it was a great place to raise kids. It’s a great community to be involved in. I think it still has that small town feel to it. It’s a thing that we’ve always enjoyed. We love northern Arizona.”

Dent said serving on the city council for the past 32 years has been a fulfilling and important part of his life.

“Being a councilmember is rewarding. You feel like you make a difference,” Dent said. “Sometimes individual people are not happy with the decisions you make, but you try and do what’s right for the whole of the community. I guess through the years I must have pleased enough people that I’m still here.”

During his time on the council, Dent worked on various issues and projects. One of the most important projects was finding water for the city. When Dent first joined the council in the 90s, the city relied on water from the lakes. Dent and other councilmembers spent time working with the U.S. Geological Survey to become more knowledgeable about the issue.

“We finally determined that to get water here you have to go down to the Redwall Aquifer which meant deep wells," Dent said. "We were successful with some of those. Having a guaranteed water supply was really important to the community. Taking care of the basic needs of what the community needs is what the council’s here for. And I think we’ve tried to stay up with those as best we can. You never have enough money to do everything you want to do. We could spend $20 million on roads and still not fix every road in town perfectly. So you try and keep up and do the best you can with the money you have.”

Before joining the council, Don was a volunteer fire fighter at Williams Fire Department (WFD) for almost 15 years. For some of those years, he served as fire chief.



“I have a great passion for the volunteer fire fighters and the fire department,” Dent said. “I really respect the guys that take the time to volunteer and do that.”

When asked why he’s been so involved in the community through his life, Dent’s answer was simple: “I was raised that way.”

“My parents believed in giving back and getting involved in your community and being involved however you can,” Dent said.

Throughout the years, Dent has coached pee-wee football, kept score for little league and made it a priority to play a role in the community. Dent’s father was on the schoolboard for almost 40 years, and his brother spent years umpiring little league games.

“There’s people that do different things in the community and I applaud them all,” Dent said.

Despite his long resume of community involvement, Dent feels he is not finished. After Moore retired from the mayor seat, Dent decided it was his time to give it a go.

“When John decided not to run again, I thought maybe it was time for me to step up. I have the experience, I have this rapport of the other councilmembers and I thought maybe it’s time I step up and put a few years in and help move the council along,” Dent said.

As Dent steps into the position of mayor, he will continue to face the city’s biggest issues, housing being one at the very top. In November, the city approved funds to conduct a comprehensive housing study. The $45,600 study will evaluate and recommend an approach to addressing affordable housing needs while taking into account the specific challenges that may face the community.

“We all understand that housing has become too expensive for an awful lot of our residents. And that’s a case in a lot of communities, but we want to see if we can help with that somehow,” Dent said.

According to the proposal, the housing study will provide a determination of housing needs and the gap between need and available units as well as a comprehensive implementation strategy to guide Williams to bridge any identified housing gap and the challenges the city may face.

“It’s not all a city problem, it’s a community problem, and it takes all of us to deal with that,” Dent said. “You can’t mandate what houses sell for or what they resale for. And our market has gotten very expensive in the last few years… The healthcare center has a hard time keeping the right people here because of the housing, the school district is the same way. We’re all struggling, trying to keep employees along with all of the private businesses, so we do need to try and address that.”

Many residents are hoping stricter rules will be enforced for vacation rentals.

“We’ve got a number of what used to be rental properties that have been transitioned to vacation rental homes. I believe that people have a right to do whatever they want with their property within reason,” Dent said. “As long as it doesn’t affect their neighbors or their area. So those that choose to want to do vacation homes, they have every right to do that. We also have an obligation to make sure those things are done safe and correctly.”

Another concerning issue for the city are utilities such as water and electricity. Currently, the city is in the process of overhauling and upgrading the electric utility.

“We’ve been in the process of doing that for a couple of years and probably have a couple more years to finish it. That’s very important that thing has got to run correctly and properly,” Dent said.

New water lines from Dogtown Reservoir will help the city’s water system by producing enough water during peak days. The city is currently undergoing a study to determine the capacity of the wastewater system. The project is a few years from completion but Dent predicts expansion to the capacity is likely.

From councilman to mayor, Dent’s responsibilities have shifted slightly.

“It’s my job to work with the staff to make sure that everything is going correctly," he said. "And also to communicate what we’re doing with the rest of the council, so they’re on board with where we’re going. That’s what I see my role as, as working directly with the staff, and then working with the council to keep them informed…The other thing I think as the mayor is to try and communicate as best we can in our meetings…about what we’re working on and what we’re doing.”

As mayor, another of Dent’s goals is to be as available as possible for people. He plans to stay active and visible in the community.

“I want people to know the mayor can’t solve all their problems, maybe even can’t solve the one problem they have, but I’ll damn sure listen,” he said. “If I don’t agree with them or think that they’re asking for something that’s not reasonable, I’ll be honest enough to tell them that.”

When Dent isn’t in his office or spending time with his children and grandchildren, he enjoys golfing and traveling. Even as a child, Dent golfed at the Elephant Rocks golf course in Williams.

“I love golf," he said. "I’ve played a lot of golf. I’ve been fortunate to travel a lot of places and play golf and I love this golf course out here. I played this golf course when it was still sand greens when I was a kid. It transitioned to the beautiful thing that we have now, it’s really great."

In his down time, Dent likes to watch movies and listen to music.

He enjoys watching football, NCIS and other FBI shows and listening to older country western music. His favorite artists are Don Williams and George Straight.

Dent and his wife Cookie also enjoy traveling in their fifth wheel. His favorite trip was a visit to Glacier National Park in Montana.

“We were awed with Glacier, and that whole part of the country is beautiful up there,” Dent said. “The United States is a beautiful country and very diverse in the things you see and the places you go.”

Don and Cookie Dent were high school sweet hearts. They were married right out of high school.

“We’re still best friends,” said Dent.