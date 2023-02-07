OFFERS
Business beat: The Great American Jerky Joint

Sheila and Douglas Reynolds opened The Great American Jerky Joint in December 2022. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Summer Serino
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 10:45 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Got a craving for jerky? The Great American Jerky Joint in Williams has you covered.

Sheila and Douglas Reynolds opened the Great American Jerky Joint in December 2022. The couple also own Lush Beauty Bar and Barbershop which opened in June 2021.

Originally from Bullhead City, the couple moved to Williams in 2020.

The idea for the jerky shop was inspired by a Lush Beauty client.

One of Sheila’s clients had been involved in the jerky industry for several years. The client-turned-close-friend owns Jed’s Jerky, a brand of jerky currently sold at The Great American Jerky Joint.

At the time, Douglas worked as a truck driver. Looking for a way to get her husband off the road, Sheila came up with the idea to open a jerky shop.

“I thought let’s try this adventure,” she said.

The goal was to offer a great product at a good price to a small community, all while keeping Douglas close to home.

“That was the main thing, to get my husband off the road and into our own business,” Sheila said. “He loves it. He’s really enjoying it.”

With several flavors and meats offered, it’s a challenge to leave the store with just one item. Douglas’s favorite is the brisket, while Sheila prefers classic flavors such as peppered jerky.

Along with jerky, the store also sells a variety of honey, hot sauce, reusable water bottles and more.

Part of what makes the store special is their dedication to the community.

With every Williams Unified School District-themed tumbler purchased, the Reynolds donate a portion of the proceeds back into the district.

“We take five dollars of every sale, and we purchase backpacks for the school to use,” Sheila said. “So this year we’re buying 500 backpacks for the elementary school.”

Williams locals also receive 20 percent off any regular priced item in the store.

The store is attached to Lush Beauty Shop on Rt. 66 and has its own separate entrance.

