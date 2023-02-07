Around the Rim: Week of Feb. 8

Tusayan library services and children’s story time Feb. 10

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and a Valentine’s Day craft, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Middle school basketball tournament Feb. 11

Grand Canyon middle school boys basketball teams will participate in a tournament Feb. 11 at the high school gym.

The first game takes place at 8 a.m.

Grand Canyon School Booster Club meeting Feb. 13

The Grand Canyon School Booster Club will meet at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 13 in the teacher’s lounge.

Tusayan Town Council Meeting Feb. 14

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at Town Hall. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website.

Please note new council members will be sworn in at this month’s meeting.

Utah Shakespeare Company presents “Othello” Feb. 14

The Utah Shakespeare Festival will bring their performance of “Othello” to Shrine of the Ages at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

This event is free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon School Board Meeting Feb. 15

The Grand Canyon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the board room. Participants can also attend via Zoom.

Instructions for attending the meeting virtually are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Muay Thai classes every Tuesday at the Rec Center

Muay Thai classes will be held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.

More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Boxing classes every Thursday at the Rec Center

Boxing classes will be held every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.

More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.