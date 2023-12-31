OFFERS
Yvonne Strahovski Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Husband Tim Loden

Michelle Stein
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:55 p.m.

Yvonne Strahovski is officially a mom of three!

On Saturday, Dec. 30, The Handmaid's Tale actress announced the birth of baby No. 3. She took to Instagram with a photo of her husband, Tim Loden, holding their newborn as she kissed her baby on the head.

"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed," Strahovski captioned her post. "Thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help ♥️."

She added: "Such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much ♥️."

Strahovski and Loden's baby boy joins two older siblings, William, 4, and another son born in December 2021.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Strahovski's Chuck co-star Zachary Levi commented, "Congratsssssss!!! 😍🙌." 

Meanwhile, another Chuck co-star, Mekenna Melvin, left a string of heart emojis.

A Handmaid's Tale fan quipped, "Blessed be the fruit ❤️😁."

Yet another Instagram user commented, "Just pure love and joy for you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In June, Strahovski revealed her pregnancy via Instagram with a mirror selfie showing off her bump. "Well here we go. Baby bump #3 🙈✨💥," she captioned the photo, which included her dog and one of her sons hiding behind her. "Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me."

View the original article to see embedded media.

Congrats to Strahovski and Loden on their new baby boy!

Next: Everything We Know So Far About the Final Season of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

