Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Will Costco Be Open on New Year's Day?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 1:30 p.m.

No matter when you go, Costco—the ultimate warehouse giant—has a tendency to transforms the mundane task of shopping into a thrilling experience. With colossal warehouses, towering displays and an abundance of products to explore, Costco beckons shoppers with promises of exclusive deals and bulk bargains that make every visit an adventure. Though the go-to destination is one you can usually count on, Costco's New Year's Day hours may make it hard to get what you need. 

As we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new, Costco stands ready to be your go-to haven for all things exciting and essential. From useful food storage containers to sleek air popcorn makers, the always reliable fan-favorite continuously drops new items and the new year won't be any different. But unfortunately, New Year's Day may put a pause on your plans to pick things up.

In the spirit of the holiday season, it's worth noting that, according to their websiteCostco will be closed on New Year's Day. This temporary closure not only allows the dedicated staff a well-deserved break, but also aligns with Costco's commitment to providing a joyful start to the year for everyone. There is good news, however, as the warehouse will be open for its regular hours on New Year's Eve.

While the warehouse doors may be closed on the first day of the year, the anticipation lingers for the days ahead. And as the festive spirit subsides, Costco will be there eagerly awaiting your return.

