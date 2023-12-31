OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

What Are Sam's Club's New Year's Day Hours?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:30 a.m.

No matter what time of the year it is, you can count on Sam's Club to deliver what you're looking for. From killer deals on dinnerware to limited-edition treats, there's really not much you can't get when stopping by the warehouse. As such, you may find yourself needing to pick up something quick to kick off the new year, but before heading there, it's good to know: Is Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

Sam's Club is known for being a go-to destination for anyone looking to get a lot without spending as much. Need a bulk amount of paper plates for this year's New Year's Eve party? They've got that. Looking to nab yourself an amazing deal on sodas? You can bet you'll be able to get them at an unbeatable price there. 

Related: 15 of the Best Sam's Club Finds of 2023

No matter what it is that you're looking for, they've got it and you can get it from them at a price that won't leave your pockets empty. But what's going to happen on New Year's Day when you need to pick up something last-minute? Will Sam's Club be open for you? Unfortunately, they will not. 

According to the Sam's Club website, all Sam's Club locations will be closed on New Year's Day 2024. They will, however, be open on New Year's Eve (December 31) during the reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. And if it can wait until the second day of the new year, Sam's Club will return to regular hours then. 

Hopefully, you're able to get what you need leading up to New Year's Day and if you planned to stop by to grab something from the cafe, you can always stop by any of these restaurants open on New Year's Day instead. 

Up next: Who Is Ina Garten's Husband Jeffrey? All About the Barefoot Contessa's Well-Heeled Man

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State