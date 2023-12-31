OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

What Are Chick-fil-A's New Year's Day Hours?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who has had Chick-fil-A knows that it's hard to resist the popular fast-food giant. Crispy chicken nuggets, savory sandwiches and refreshing lemonade? Who wouldn't want to get themselves a meal every chance they get? 

For those who consider themselves to be loyalists of CFA, there's no denying how disappointing (but understanding) the once-a-wee closing the restaurant experiences. But what would happen if there were two days that your favorite chicken purveyor was actually closed two days in one week? With New Year's Day being a holiday, you've probably began questioning: Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year's Day?

Will Chick-Fil-A Be Open on New Year’s Day?

For those that are worried about Chick-fil-A being closed on the first day of the year, you're in luck because Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year's Day. That means you'll be kicking this year off on a delicious note as the fan-favorite joint will be swinging there doors open during regular hours.

So, Is Chick-fil-A Open on New Year's Eve?

This year, New Year's Day falls on Monday, January 1, which would mean New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday. And, like any other week, since Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, it will be closed on New Year's Eve. According to their website, "U.S. Chick-fil-A® restaurants are open on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve (unless the holiday falls on a Sunday), although they may have limited operating hours."

So while you'll be able to get your chicken fix on the first day of the year, you won't be able to do the same if you're looking to have something tasty to eat before you NYE party.

