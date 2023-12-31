OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Video Appears to Show Panthers Owner David Tepper Throwing Drink at Jaguars Fan During Loss

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 11:33 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers are almost finished with their terrible 2023-24 campaign. However, in the second-to-last game of the regular season, team owner David Tepper created an extremely bad look for himself and his team. 

Video taken by a fan captured someone who appeared to be Tepper tossing the contents of his cup from a suite onto a group of fans at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium. He then threw his cup down and stormed out of the room. 

Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw a drink in the crowd in Jacksonville today pic.twitter.com/X2iQkb3Z4b

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 31, 2023

The fan who was apparently doused by Tepper’s beverage then climbed up to look into the suite’s opening and see where the liquid came from. What happened after that wasn’t clear as the video ended, but the situation presumably didn’t escalate from there. 

Tepper’s Panthers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26–0, dropping Carolina’s record to an NFL-worst 2–14. That would normally set the Panthers up for the No. 1 overall pick in next April’s NFL draft. But Carolina traded that pick to the Chicago Bears to move up to the top selection in 2023 and select quarterback Bryce Young. 

Not only will the Panthers not be in a position to draft a top college player as consolation for a poor season, but the team will also be looking for its third head coach in three seasons after Tepper dismissed Frank Reich in November.

Meanwhile, the NFL may have something to say about Tepper’s behavior during the week to come. Tossing drinks at fans can’t be what the league expects from someone in a position of leadership. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State