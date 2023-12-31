OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Two NFL Teams Were Interested in Lamar Jackson Before Season, per Report

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:50 p.m.

One of the biggest NFL headlines in the offseason was the contract battle between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson after he initially requested a trade from the team.

The now favorite to win NFL MVP eventually signed a five-year $260 million contract extension with the Ravens in April, but before that was agreed upon, the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers inquired about signing Jackson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, neither team made much effort to sign Jackson despite the Ravens placing the non-exclusive $32 million franchise tag on their quarterback, which essentially gave more NFL teams the opportunity to draft offer sheets. But, none of those offer sheet ideas came close to what the Ravens could match.

Instead of signing Jackson, the Raiders instead signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. He hasn’t started since Oct. 30, though, as interim head coach Antonio Pierce benched him after the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels.

The Panthers drafted Bryce Young out of Alabama with the No. 1 pick in the draft instead of signing for Jackson. Carolina has the worst record in the NFL going 2–13 so far this season.

The Ravens currently hold the No. 1 spot in the playoff picture as Jackson has led the team to a 12–3 record. Jackson’s completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,357 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also totaled 786 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State