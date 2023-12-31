Ryan Seacrest Shares His New Year's Rockin' Eve Photo Diary

Ryan Seacrest is returning to Times Square to lead the countdown to 2024 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest! The founder of Seacrest Studios has hosted the iconic New Year’s Eve special since 2005, when he joined his "hero" Dick Clark on NYRE '06.

“As I head into my 19th year hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, [I] can’t think of a more special opportunity than getting to count down America into the new year live from Times Square," Seacrest tells Parade.

"I grew up watching the show every year with Dick Clark so to have had the opportunity to host alongside my hero was a dream come true. Each year is special and I have so many memories from different weather challenges to all of the stars who have joined the party," the host of the nation's most-watched NYE celebration continues. "As I reflect on some moments over these past 18 years, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024.”

Before ringing in the new year, Seacrest shared New Year’s Rockin’ Eve memories with Parade. Continue scrolling to see the multi-hyphenate's photo diary and what he had to say about hosting previous years...

Ryan Seacrest's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Diary By Ryan Seacrest ABC&solHeidi Gutman 2006 – My first year hosting! Do you think this young Ryan knew he’d be hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for 19 years and counting? ABC&solRon Tom Fergie and I had a lot of fun the years she co-hosted the show! ABC&solHeidi Gutman After growing up watching Dick Clark host the show, it was a dream come true to stand alongside my hero and co-host! ABC&solIda Mae Astute Chatting with the Jonas Brothers to ring in 2009. A fan then and a fan now! ABC&solIda Mae Astute There is really no better place to be than Times Square on New Year’s Eve. ABC&solIda Mae Astute Stars like Miley always rock awesome fashion! ABC&solIda Mae Astute There is nothing like celebrating with our incredible performers after they’ve just performed on the most global stage! (with Brian Kelley and Taylor Swift) ABC&sol Lorenzo Bevilaqua Sometimes extra layers are required! ABC&solPawel Kaminski Hosting duties don’t stop, rain or shine. (With Christina Aguilera.) ABC&solJeff Neira The F.D.N.Y. surprised me with this one! It’s never a dull moment on the streets of Times Square! ABC&solJeff Neira Hosting in the pandemic had its challenges, but our crew made it all possible and we successfully rung in 2021! ABC&solJeff Neira I couldn’t help myself dancing with New Edition. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest always is a big party!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs live Sunday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC

