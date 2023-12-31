Rick Carlisle Blasts Pacers’ Struggling Defense With Outstanding One-Liner
Even in this offensive-minded decade in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers are in rare company.
This season, the Pacers are surrendering an average of 124.8 points per game—29th in the NBA, and the highest average in franchise history by more than five full points. Indiana’s lackadaisical defense has severely hindered one of the league’s most exciting young teams, and the Pacers are just 16–14 despite a run to the in-season tournament final.
What does coach Rick Carlisle have to say about this? Nothing good, as he expressed to reporters in humorous fashion before Indiana's game against the New York Knicks Saturday.
“Being historically great on offense is fun,” Carlisle said, “but even dating a pretty girl gets boring after awhile if she can’t guard anybody.”
“Being historically great on offense is fun but even dating a pretty girl gets boring after awhile if she can’t guard anybody.”— iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) December 30, 2023
Rick Carlisle with one of the greatest quotes of all-time. pic.twitter.com/J2jVpWl5IR
The Pacers are also averaging 126.1 points per game. That’d be another franchise record, more than six points per game ahead of their 119.6 point-per-game 1969 team in the ABA.
All this scoring must be foreign to Carlisle, who in 2004 oversaw an Indiana team that averaged—if it can be believed by modern fans—91.4 points per game against 85.6 points per game for its opponents.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: