OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Report: Bears Make Decision on Coach Matt Eberflus’s Future

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 1:54 a.m.

After improving year-over-year from an awful 2022, the Chicago Bears are reportedly opting to stick to their guns in 2024.

The Bears expect to bring back coach Matt Eberflus for a third season next year, according to a Saturday evening report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Eberflus, 53, is 9–23 in two seasons with Chicago. The Bears are 6–9 this season after posting a 3–14 ledger in ’22.

Chicago hired Eberflus on Jan. 27, 2022 after his four-year stint as the Indianapolis Colts‘ defensive coordinator. After a 3–5 start that year, the Bears lost nine games in a row to end the season, followed by five straight to start 2023.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return in 2024, per @RapSheet https://t.co/HqCGz3dAJx pic.twitter.com/LFR1qR0ai1

— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 31, 2023

Eberflus and Chicago snapped their 14-game skid by beating the Washington Commanders 40–20 on Oct. 5, and gradually improved despite quarterback Justin Fields missing time due to a shoulder injury. Still, the team is currently last in the NFC North.

The Bears last made a coaching change after two or fewer seasons in 2014, when they dismissed Marc Trestman and hired John Fox.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State