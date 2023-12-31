NFL Week 18 MVP Stock Watch: Congratulations, Lamar Jackson

In most MVP campaigns, there’s a moment when everyone agrees on the award winner. That moment came in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season for any fair observers.

Lamar Jackson helped the Baltimore Ravens torch the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 56–19 blowout to clinch the AFC North and the conference’s top seed.

With that effort, Jackson now has thrown for 24 touchdowns. He has also rushed for more than 800 yards, consistently putting Baltimore in position to win despite significant injuries, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Keaton Mitchell.

In short, Christian McCaffrey has been great, Tyreek Hill has been dynamic, but nobody has had a bigger impact on his team than Jackson in 2023.

Rising Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens Jackson threw five touchdown passes against the Dolphins on Sunday. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens Mitch Stringer&solUSA TODAY Sports Last week: Rising Jackson is going to win his second MVP award in the past five seasons, putting him on a par with Patrick Mahomes in that regard. At this point, all that’s left for Jackson is to win the Super Bowl. He’s won plenty of AFC North crowns. He’s gotten Baltimore to the playoffs time and again. The big issue has been winning in the postseason, where Baltimore only has one playoff win during his tenure. Jackson has the MVP award locked up with the key thrown away. Now it’s onto the playoffs with his legacy on the line.

Holding steady Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers Last week: Holding steady McCaffrey isn’t going to take home the MVP, but the 49ers’ superstar running back should win the Offensive Player of the Year award. Barring a record-setting performance by someone, McCaffrey is going to be the rushing champion, and by a comfortable margin. All told, the do-it-all back has rushed for 1,463 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven scores. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys Last week: Falling Prescott and the Cowboys are suddenly in the driver’s seat of the NFC East after beating the Lions, while getting the holiday gift of the Eagles losing to the Cardinals. On Saturday night, Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns in a wild 20–19 victory. For the season, Prescott has thrown for 4,237 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions. It’s not going to be enough to win the MVP award, but Prescott has a strong case for the Pro Bowl.