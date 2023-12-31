NFL Week 17 Recap: Home field Advantage, Division Titles at Stake Today

Happy New Year! As we wind down to the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, there’s plenty at stake.

Going into Sunday morning, 17 teams are in limbo, alive for playoff spots but not guaranteed. There are also the seven teams that have clinched, with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions having wrapped up their divisions. With wins this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can join them, assuring themselves of at least one home playoff game.

As for Sunday’s action, the best game features the Ravens and Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. If Baltimore wins, it not only wins the AFC North but also clinches home field advantage throughout the playoffs for the first time since 2019. If Miami wins, the AFC East is polished off, and the Dolphins can take the No. 1 seed with a Week 18 victory over the Bills.

The Ravens celebrated an early touchdown by Justice Hill against the Dolphins. Mitch Stringer&solUSA TODAY Sports

All that said, let’s get to the insights and reactions from Week 17.

This piece will be updated throughout the day …

SATURDAY

Cowboys 20, Lions 19

What it means for Lions: Detroit (11–5) should be furious. Bad officiating robbed it of an opportunity to potentially host multiple playoff games without needing higher seeds to lose. Instead, it’s incredibly likely the Lions will only host the wild-card round and draw the dangerous Rams led by former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. The road just got tougher through no fault of the Lions.

What it means for Cowboys: Dallas (11–5) kept its hopes alive for the NFC East crown, however faint they are. The Cowboys should feel good about the win, while also acknowledging bizarre coaching and poor game management is a huge concern heading into January. If the Cowboys are ever going to reach another NFC title game, those mistakes have to be eliminated.

THURSDAY

Browns 37, Jets 20