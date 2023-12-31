OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

NFL Fans Irate Over Ugly Hit to Head on Justin Fields During Bears-Falcons Game

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 8:51 p.m.

The NFL can't seem to go one week without the officials being called into question. 

After a controversial ending to the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, one play from Week 17’s Chicago Bears-Atlanta Falcons clash on Sunday drew the ire of fans. 

During a play towards the end of the second quarter, Bears quarterback Justin Fields exited the pocket and scrambled upfield. Fields slid and a Falcons player's hand appeared to contact his head as he hit the turf. 

No flag was thrown on the play, leading to plenty of angry reactions from NFL fans who thought the hit on Fields was illegal. 

If this isn’t Justin Fields this is a penalty. Unreal. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/fNjOHhL2q5

— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 31, 2023

This NFL fan clearly feels that if the player was anyone other than Fields, a flag would have been thrown. Plenty of fans agreed, calling out the officials who missed the hit. 

I am once again asking you to throw an obvious flag for an illegal hit on Justin Fields. Just once. pic.twitter.com/ZTxa87BgBc

— Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) December 31, 2023

NFL refs when Justin Fields gets hit in the head: pic.twitter.com/93SwC3MvQy

— Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 31, 2023

Another fan wondered why no one was advocating for Fields following the hit. 

The most concerning part to me about the pattern of no-calls on Justin Fields is the lack of advocacy on his and the Bears’ behalf. We talk about “Charter Franchise” and can’t even seem to have that work in the QB’s favor. Ridiculous.

— Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) December 31, 2023

Either way, it's clear that fans are in agreement on one thing: the officials should have noticed the contact to Fields's head. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State