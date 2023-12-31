NFL Fans Had Lots of Theories Why A.J. Brown Wouldn’t Talk to Media After Eagles’ Ugly Loss to Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t happy with the team’s disastrous 35–31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with heavy NFC postseason implications on the line in Week 17.

The Eagles led the Cardinals, 21–6, at halftime. However, Philadelphia went scoreless in the third quarter and the Cardinals outscored the Eagles 29–10 in the second half, including James Conner’s two-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory for Arizona.

After the loss, Brown didn’t speak with reporters about what went wrong for Philadelphia in the game. However, there were many things the All-Pro wide receiver could have talked about.

The Cardinals gashed the Eagles’ defense for 221 yards on the ground and never punted in Sunday’s contest. Philadelphia's offense was disoriented at times and its rushing attack was never fully established in the loss.

However, with Brown electing to remain silent on the team’s struggles from the game, he left the door open for NFL fans to generate reasons why he chose to not talk to reporters. Here’s a sampling from social media:

AJ Brown declines to talk. “There’s nothing to say.” pic.twitter.com/1TZOB7fhxO — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 31, 2023

To all the fans bashing him for not talking: what the hell do you want him to say? He’s not gonna criticize the coaching & the lousy play-calling, so what is there for him to say? By him not saying a thing, you know exactly what he’s thinking. — Jamie🦅Slonis (@JamieSlonis) December 31, 2023

Safe to say there will be new O Coordinator next season — Ronnie Serpico (@RonnieSerp) December 31, 2023

I’d just walk out. I’d let coaches know I might show up tomorrow but most likely I’ll be back Thursday. Peace ✌🏼 — cb (@CBreezy22_) December 31, 2023

The talent on this team is too much for this coaching staff…plain and simple. — James Rawls (@jamesrawlsjr) December 31, 2023

Far cry from this Eagles attitude about a month ago https://t.co/mARTAcQpeD — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) December 31, 2023

He’s actually trying to be a good teammate and team guy by biting his tongue! What he really wants to say is that Bryan Johnson sucks and the defense is soft !! — Steve Ogden (@dro1173) December 31, 2023

With Philadelphia’s loss, the Eagles (11–5) no longer control their destiny to win the NFC East crown. They also lost the possibility of earning the NFC’s top seed to the San Francisco 49ers and recorded their fourth defeat during the month of December.

At best, the Eagles can earn the No. 2 seed if they defeat the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Washington Commanders in Week 18.